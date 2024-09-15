India vs Bangladesh Test Series: Tigers come hunting after Pakistan triumph | Mint

India vs Bangladesh Test Series: Tigers come hunting after Pakistan triumph
SummaryBangladesh are on a high after a series win in Pakistan and will be no pushovers as India begin a new season of Test cricket
It’s not often that an India-Bangladesh Test series garners as much anticipation as the one starting on 19 September in Chennai. Bangladesh’s historic 2-0 Test series win away from home in Pakistan earlier this month has raised the passionate cricket nation’s status—the greatest ever triumph in the history of Bangladesh as a Test playing nation.
Now the Tigers come hunting in neighbouring India. It’s a tall order to replicate their success against a cricketing powerhouse that hasn’t lost a series at home in over a decade. Here’s a measure of the task: Bangladesh will need to end India’s streak of 17 consecutive Test series wins at home.