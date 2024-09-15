India vs Bangladesh Test Series: Tigers come hunting after Pakistan triumph

One of the main talking points is the return of Rishabh Pant as wicketkeeper-batsman. Dhruv Jurel, who helped extricate India from a tricky situation to clinch the series against England in Ranchi in February, will have to wait his turn as the backup.Pant has already made a remarkable comeback in white ball cricket after his long injury layoff. He has had a good outing in the Duleep Trophy before the Bangladesh series, and will be the cynosure of all eyes as he takes back his rightful place in the Indian Test team. His positivity as a left-handed batsman in the middle order is vital.