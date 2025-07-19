Football: A turning point for India's Blue Tigresses
The national women’s football team made history by qualifying for the Asian Cup, though it was not aired anywhere in India
Chances are you didn’t see the biggest thing to happen to Indian football in recent times. After all, it wasn’t beamed on live television or picked up by any of the plethora of streaming services. When India played Thailand earlier this month, in a match that would decide their fate for the 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup football and keep their World Cup dream alive, it was only streamed live on the Changsuek YouTube Channel and Thai Women’s Football Facebook Page.