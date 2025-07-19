Football: A turning point for India's Blue Tigresses

“There was no room for error, we had to do this," the 25-year-old adds. “I was lucky that my father was a football coach, pushed me into the game and supported me throughout. But I have seen so many players struggle. Most of them have to battle their families and society just to play the game. Then, they have to deal with things like lack of funds, of access to grounds or a proper diet. So many had to face these challenges, we knew we needed to do this for the future generation of players."