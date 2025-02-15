Indian Americans and the weight of the model minority expectation

Indian-Americans like to think of themselves as the “model minority". A recent book bears that pride in its very title: Indian Genius: The Meteoric Rise of Indians in America. It interviews the superachievers in the community like Satya Nadella, Vinod Khosla, Nikki Haley and Deepak Chopra. Its blurb on Amazon calls its “essential reading for anyone interested in the path to success in America." Indeed there is so much success to choose for in tech, medicine and public policy, the author was spoilt for choice. Some high-profile Indian Americans like Sundar Pichai did not make the cut. After all, this is a community whose per capita income exceeds every other ethnic group. They are the most highly educated—72% are college graduates compared 51% of other Asians according to a 2018 Pew Research Center survey. The median annual income for Indian American households is $100,000 compared to $53,600 for the general population. Indians are the model minority with the highest capita income, the best educational qualifications and the lowest crime rates. “As a minority, we are the model," writes Suketu Mehta in his book This Land is Our Land: An Immigrant’s Manifesto (2019). “But it’s not because Indians are some sort of master race; if that were the case, what explains India? America skims off the ‘creamy layer,’ as we used to call the elite of the lower castes in India, from other nations." Most of the Indians who make up the Indian Genius story were already the first-class first type. As a cousin remarked bemusedly after hearing Indian aunties discussing their offspring “Doesn’t anyone come second in anything?"