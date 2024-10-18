Lounge
Inside the whimsical travelling lives of performers
Bhanuj Kappal , Shrabonti Bagchi , Jahnabee Borah , Mahalakshmi Prabhakaran 13 min read 18 Oct 2024, 04:30 PM IST
SummaryTouring is an essential part of most artists’ lives, and brings with it physical, logistical and mental challenges. Lounge asked four artists about their lives on tour, their travel hacks, and how this has influenced their work
For performing artists, everything is material, including their lives as performing artists. From Simon & Garfunkels’s Homeward Bound to Abba’s Super Trouper, poets and musicians have recorded their experiences on the road—its highs and lows, its excitement and ennui—in songs and performance. This week, we asked four artists about their lives on tour and what they derive from it.
