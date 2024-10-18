Inside the whimsical travelling lives of performers

While safety and props are one aspect of touring, another challenge is keeping up one’s energy levels. Ellias performed Elephant every day for 23 days at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. She explains that Day One energy is different from Day Two and so on: “The first day rides high on adrenaline. We set the stage, check sound and rush to perform. The second day is a little relaxed. We are rested, and there’s relatively more control over everything. It’s a good combination of rest and excitement. But, when there are 23 days, we need to make the show interesting for ourselves, to keep things fresh and to be true to the art of live performance. It helps artists like us understand our craft. When there were days of no motivation, we had to figure out how to use our craft to be the best. It’s like a study or riyaaz. When we’re entering a performance each time, we tell ourselves what we want to explore that day, and we give ourselves very specific instructions towards that direction. It drives us to find that magic, show after show."