Who are India’s next generation of Badminton stars?
Badminton in India stands at a crossroads, with no Indian player in the top 10 rankings for the first time in years
Lakshya Sen was twice in a position to grab a medal in badminton at the Paris 2024 Olympics. In the semi-final, he lost to Viktor Axelsen after seeming in control of the match early on. A win would have taken him to the final and a guaranteed medal. In the match for a bronze, Sen led his opponent by a game before losing the next two.
Those defeats summed up 2024 for Indian badminton, as a year in which the country’s premier badminton players appeared to have lost their lustre. There were no singles titles for any player—Sen has won only one title since the Olympics, the Syed Modi India International in December, and hasn’t made it past any quarter-finals this year.