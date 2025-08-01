Who are India’s next generation of Badminton stars?

“At this point of my career, each and every win matters," Prannoy told the Badminton World Federation (BWF) website after a first-round win in the China Open this month. “The level of men’s singles has gone really high, so winning each round is getting tougher. The average age in men’s singles has become 22-23 all of a sudden; a lot of fresh faces, we don’t know what their game is. So it’s tough to be a veteran of this," added Prannoy, who has lost in the first or second round of all his 11 tournaments this year.