Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty look beyond the badminton bronze medal

If recent results are an indication—Rankireddy-Shetty won three of their four matches in the 2026 Thomas Cup—then the rest of the year holds some promise. The Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Championships is in Delhi this year, in August, which comes with home advantage. Sat-Chi, one of the convenient sobriquets they are known by, have two bronze medals in the competition, in 2022 and last year. The Asian Games in Japan in September-October is another marquee event followed by the annual Syed Modi India International in November that’s usually a good hunting ground for Indian players.