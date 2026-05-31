Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty look beyond the badminton bronze medal

For the former world No.1 combination, currently ranked fourth, podium finishes (top 3 placings) have been common, but a title has remained elusive for two years. Most recently, they lost in the final of the Thailand Open that ended 17 May—the 2024 Thailand Open was their last title. In the final two weeks ago, Indonesia’s Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin beat the Indian pair for the first time in four meetings, a match the Indians were expected to win, surprised to lose.