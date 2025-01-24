How the Constitution inspires artists

The phrase, “We the People", has served as a powerful prompt for artists time and again. Hyderabadbased artist and historian Varunika Saraf interprets the idea in her series of 76 hand-embroidered works featuring figures from all walks of life within tie-anddye maps of India on Khadi cloth. Vanessa Chishti, professor of political science and modern history at O.P. Jindal Global University, writes in her catalogue essay that each moment depicted in the series is one of significance in the post-independence history of the country—of protest, of resilience, of efforts by citizens to uphold Constitutional values, and small acts of kindness that go a long way. One map is left blank, with the artist inviting others to inscribe their own stories. “Varunika’s choice of embroidery as the technique for this collection signals her desire to slow down, to look carefully at photographs of suffering and to contemplate the responsibilities she bears to the people in them," writes Chishti. “... She also parses the many meanings of the term “the people", itself subject to dangerous reductions… . Instead we see “the people" depicted, rightfully, as multitudes in revolt, throbbing with vitality, acting in defense of life and taking their rightful place at the center of the national imagination."