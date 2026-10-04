Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

The pioneering women who pushed for gender equality shortly after India's independence

Niranjan Rajadhyaksha
6 min read4 Oct 2026, 08:00 AM IST
The group set up by the National Planning Committee included Vijayalakshmi Pandit.
The group set up by the National Planning Committee included Vijayalakshmi Pandit.(Getty Images)
Summary

The National Planning Committee took early steps to examine how women could play a stronger role in the planned economy, an excerpt from an upcoming book explains

Gift this article

Visvesvaraya was impressed with how women in the Soviet Union, Japan and many European countries worked alongside men in factories. He boldly called for the entry of more women in the formal labour force in India, so that “the capacity of the nation to build up prosperity will advance at a bound”. K.T. Shah would also write that women were numerically the biggest minority in the country, but were neglected because they were unlike social and religious minorities that “cry aloud to the high heavens about their rights or grievances”. Indian women did not use their collective voice to campaign for more rights.

Visvesvaraya was impressed with how women in the Soviet Union, Japan and many European countries worked alongside men in factories. He boldly called for the entry of more women in the formal labour force in India, so that “the capacity of the nation to build up prosperity will advance at a bound”. K.T. Shah would also write that women were numerically the biggest minority in the country, but were neglected because they were unlike social and religious minorities that “cry aloud to the high heavens about their rights or grievances”. Indian women did not use their collective voice to campaign for more rights.

The National Planning Committee was aware of these challenges. It set up a group to examine how Indian women could have a stronger role in the planned economy of the future. The group was chaired by Lakshmibai Rajwade, one of the earliest women doctors in the country, a campaigner for gender rights and an advocate of family planning. The others who worked with her constituted a stellar cast of women. They included Hansa Mehta, Vijayalakshmi Pandit, Sarojini Naidu, Mridula Sarabhai, Purvis Dubhash, Aruna Asif Ali, Lilavati Roy, Muthulakshmi Reddy and Shareefa Hamid Ali.

The National Planning Committee was aware of these challenges. It set up a group to examine how Indian women could have a stronger role in the planned economy of the future. The group was chaired by Lakshmibai Rajwade, one of the earliest women doctors in the country, a campaigner for gender rights and an advocate of family planning. The others who worked with her constituted a stellar cast of women. They included Hansa Mehta, Vijayalakshmi Pandit, Sarojini Naidu, Mridula Sarabhai, Purvis Dubhash, Aruna Asif Ali, Lilavati Roy, Muthulakshmi Reddy and Shareefa Hamid Ali.

Most of them were pioneering feminists who had pushed back against the social norms of the times. Some such as Rajwade, Mehta and Ali would later contribute to the declarations of the United Nations in its early years. Mehta, Naidu, Pandit and Roy were among the fifteen women in the Constituent Assembly that drafted the Indian constitution. Many of the members were active in the All India Women’s Conference that had held its first meeting in 1927 in Pune, with Maharani Chimnabai II, the reformist queen of Baroda state, in the chair.

The women in the committee sent out a clarion call for gender equality in India. Their report to the National Planning Committee examined ways to expand the political, social and economic rights of Indian women, and thus come closer to the goal of gender equality embedded in the resolution on fundamental rights passed by the Congress in its 1931 session at Karachi. “We would like to displace the picture so deeply impressed upon the racial imagination of man striding forward to conquer new worlds, woman following wearily behind with a baby in her arms. The picture that we now envisage is that of man and woman, comrades of the road, going forward together, the child joyously shared by both. Such a reality we feel cannot but raise the manhood and womanhood of any nation.”

The practical task ahead was to chart out paths that would reduce the constraints on Indian women in the workplace, at home and in society at large. For example, women found it more difficult to find work in factories or offices, alternatives to working at home or in traditional occupations such as farming. The report to the National Planning Committee listed out some of these obstacles.

Women workers were often sacked from their jobs under the guise of workforce rationalisation by companies, sometimes with the support of trade unions that were more interested in protecting the jobs of their male members, a case where class trumped gender. Certain occupations were closed off to women for reasons of health. Facilities such as creches that were to be provided by employers at their own cost led to lower female employment as firms tried to avoid additional costs. Women workers were harassed by male jobbers as well as senior officers. Women were prevented from working in night shifts which led employers to hire more men even for day shifts.

Sarojini Naidu was also part of the group set up by the National Planning Committee.

Fair recognition

The sub-committee on the role of women in a planned economy called for the removal of such impediments to greater participation of women in the labour force. Wage disparities also cast a long shadow on the economic lives of working women. They were paid less than men for the same tasks. Employers assumed what women took home as wages was the second income of the family, a mere supplement, and hence less important to the household budget.

The group called for equal pay for equal work. The situation was trickier in the case of women who worked alongside men in family farms, where the profits after the harvest went to the family as a whole. Rajwade and her colleagues said that women should have a fair share of the family income from farming.

There was also the question of housework. Then, as now, women toiled in their homes with little recognition of their contribution. “We realise that the woman’s work in the home cannot be translated into rupees, annas or pies in the same way that the work of those engaged in other kinds of labour is, but there are other ways of recognising it,” wrote the committee in its report. Their suggestions included the radical idea that women should have “absolute control” over some part of family income, they should have a share of the property owned by their husbands that cannot be willed away, and the husband should give his wife a share of any payment he got from the government through social insurance.

Women working at home also deserved a break from ceaseless toil through the day. The availability of modern devices at home as well as a network of creches, restaurants and laundries under cooperative ownership would give Indian women some relief from household tasks. One of the more radical suggestions was that “there should be a cessation of all work during the day at a fixed hour so that the midday meal can be conveniently taken and the housewife released from the duties of the kitchen”. A more regular schedule at home would give women time for the rest or leisure that they needed.

Much of the report on the role of women was with a view to make them independent economic units, with either outside employment or a fair share of the family income for those working at home. The flip side of this was that women would be seen as citizens who independently pay income tax to the government. However, the sub-committee also realised that gender equality would be on flimsy ground unless women had the same rights as men to own, buy, inherit or sell property. Abortion was sought to be legalised in situations when the health of the mother was at stake or the pregnancy was the result of rape.

The Ideas That Shaped Modern India and Its Economy: 1870-2017: By Niranjan Rajadhyaksha, Penuin Random House India, 480 pages, ₹1,299.

All these demands depended on legal reform. The group led by Rajwade demanded a uniform civil code to replace the myriad civil code for various religious groups in India. Such a common civil code should give daughters equal rights to inherit property, women (and men) to be sole owners of the property they owned before marriage, and joint ownership of property acquired after marriage. Laws on divorce needed to be changed. So also on marriage: “Marriage from a rational point of view can no longer be a divine dispensation but a voluntary association of two individuals with rights and obligations attached to it,” the report said.

The underlying message in the report submitted to the National Planning Committee was that independent India would have to provide women with the choice to live their lives as they see best for themselves—in the economic, social and political spheres. This would include everything from equal pay for equal work to relief from the burden of excess housework to property rights to social equality under a common civil code.

Excerpted with permission from The Ideas That Shaped Modern India and Its Economy: 1870-2017, published by Penguin Random House India. The book will be out on 18 October and is available for pre-order.

Also Read | Rajadhyaksha: Should we review our inflation target in a world of rising prices?
Gift this article

Topics

    Meet the Author

    Niranjan Rajadhyaksha

    Niranjan Rajadhyaksha is the executive director of Artha Global (India), a public policy consulting Read more

    firm. He has previously been the research director of IDFC Institute and executive editor of Mint. He has been writing on economics issues for more than 35 years. Niranjan has been awarded the Ramnath Goenka Award for excellence in journalism and the B.R. Shenoy Award for his contributions to Indian economics. He has been an advisor to academic institutions such as the Meghnad Desai Academy of Economics and think-tanks such as the Centre For Civil Society. He has a PhD in economics from Mumbai University. His main areas of interest are macroeconomics, political economy and economic history, and he draws material for his column from academic literature as well as popular culture, economic data as well as cricket scores, the past as well as the present. This approach comes from the belief that economics is the study of mankind in the ordinary business of life, as the English economist Alfred Marshall wrote more than a hundred years ago. Niranjan was a member of the advisory committee for the fifth volume of the official history of the Reserve Bank of India. He is currently writing a book on the history of Indian economic policy.

    Read Less
    Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
    HomeLoungeIdeasThe pioneering women who pushed for gender equality shortly after India's independence

    The pioneering women who pushed for gender equality shortly after India's independence

    Niranjan Rajadhyaksha
    6 min read4 Oct 2026, 08:00 AM IST
    The group set up by the National Planning Committee included Vijayalakshmi Pandit.
    The group set up by the National Planning Committee included Vijayalakshmi Pandit.(Getty Images)
    Summary

    The National Planning Committee took early steps to examine how women could play a stronger role in the planned economy, an excerpt from an upcoming book explains

    Gift this article

    Visvesvaraya was impressed with how women in the Soviet Union, Japan and many European countries worked alongside men in factories. He boldly called for the entry of more women in the formal labour force in India, so that “the capacity of the nation to build up prosperity will advance at a bound”. K.T. Shah would also write that women were numerically the biggest minority in the country, but were neglected because they were unlike social and religious minorities that “cry aloud to the high heavens about their rights or grievances”. Indian women did not use their collective voice to campaign for more rights.

    Visvesvaraya was impressed with how women in the Soviet Union, Japan and many European countries worked alongside men in factories. He boldly called for the entry of more women in the formal labour force in India, so that “the capacity of the nation to build up prosperity will advance at a bound”. K.T. Shah would also write that women were numerically the biggest minority in the country, but were neglected because they were unlike social and religious minorities that “cry aloud to the high heavens about their rights or grievances”. Indian women did not use their collective voice to campaign for more rights.

    The National Planning Committee was aware of these challenges. It set up a group to examine how Indian women could have a stronger role in the planned economy of the future. The group was chaired by Lakshmibai Rajwade, one of the earliest women doctors in the country, a campaigner for gender rights and an advocate of family planning. The others who worked with her constituted a stellar cast of women. They included Hansa Mehta, Vijayalakshmi Pandit, Sarojini Naidu, Mridula Sarabhai, Purvis Dubhash, Aruna Asif Ali, Lilavati Roy, Muthulakshmi Reddy and Shareefa Hamid Ali.

    The National Planning Committee was aware of these challenges. It set up a group to examine how Indian women could have a stronger role in the planned economy of the future. The group was chaired by Lakshmibai Rajwade, one of the earliest women doctors in the country, a campaigner for gender rights and an advocate of family planning. The others who worked with her constituted a stellar cast of women. They included Hansa Mehta, Vijayalakshmi Pandit, Sarojini Naidu, Mridula Sarabhai, Purvis Dubhash, Aruna Asif Ali, Lilavati Roy, Muthulakshmi Reddy and Shareefa Hamid Ali.

    Most of them were pioneering feminists who had pushed back against the social norms of the times. Some such as Rajwade, Mehta and Ali would later contribute to the declarations of the United Nations in its early years. Mehta, Naidu, Pandit and Roy were among the fifteen women in the Constituent Assembly that drafted the Indian constitution. Many of the members were active in the All India Women’s Conference that had held its first meeting in 1927 in Pune, with Maharani Chimnabai II, the reformist queen of Baroda state, in the chair.

    The women in the committee sent out a clarion call for gender equality in India. Their report to the National Planning Committee examined ways to expand the political, social and economic rights of Indian women, and thus come closer to the goal of gender equality embedded in the resolution on fundamental rights passed by the Congress in its 1931 session at Karachi. “We would like to displace the picture so deeply impressed upon the racial imagination of man striding forward to conquer new worlds, woman following wearily behind with a baby in her arms. The picture that we now envisage is that of man and woman, comrades of the road, going forward together, the child joyously shared by both. Such a reality we feel cannot but raise the manhood and womanhood of any nation.”

    The practical task ahead was to chart out paths that would reduce the constraints on Indian women in the workplace, at home and in society at large. For example, women found it more difficult to find work in factories or offices, alternatives to working at home or in traditional occupations such as farming. The report to the National Planning Committee listed out some of these obstacles.

    Women workers were often sacked from their jobs under the guise of workforce rationalisation by companies, sometimes with the support of trade unions that were more interested in protecting the jobs of their male members, a case where class trumped gender. Certain occupations were closed off to women for reasons of health. Facilities such as creches that were to be provided by employers at their own cost led to lower female employment as firms tried to avoid additional costs. Women workers were harassed by male jobbers as well as senior officers. Women were prevented from working in night shifts which led employers to hire more men even for day shifts.

    Sarojini Naidu was also part of the group set up by the National Planning Committee.

    Fair recognition

    The sub-committee on the role of women in a planned economy called for the removal of such impediments to greater participation of women in the labour force. Wage disparities also cast a long shadow on the economic lives of working women. They were paid less than men for the same tasks. Employers assumed what women took home as wages was the second income of the family, a mere supplement, and hence less important to the household budget.

    The group called for equal pay for equal work. The situation was trickier in the case of women who worked alongside men in family farms, where the profits after the harvest went to the family as a whole. Rajwade and her colleagues said that women should have a fair share of the family income from farming.

    There was also the question of housework. Then, as now, women toiled in their homes with little recognition of their contribution. “We realise that the woman’s work in the home cannot be translated into rupees, annas or pies in the same way that the work of those engaged in other kinds of labour is, but there are other ways of recognising it,” wrote the committee in its report. Their suggestions included the radical idea that women should have “absolute control” over some part of family income, they should have a share of the property owned by their husbands that cannot be willed away, and the husband should give his wife a share of any payment he got from the government through social insurance.

    Women working at home also deserved a break from ceaseless toil through the day. The availability of modern devices at home as well as a network of creches, restaurants and laundries under cooperative ownership would give Indian women some relief from household tasks. One of the more radical suggestions was that “there should be a cessation of all work during the day at a fixed hour so that the midday meal can be conveniently taken and the housewife released from the duties of the kitchen”. A more regular schedule at home would give women time for the rest or leisure that they needed.

    Much of the report on the role of women was with a view to make them independent economic units, with either outside employment or a fair share of the family income for those working at home. The flip side of this was that women would be seen as citizens who independently pay income tax to the government. However, the sub-committee also realised that gender equality would be on flimsy ground unless women had the same rights as men to own, buy, inherit or sell property. Abortion was sought to be legalised in situations when the health of the mother was at stake or the pregnancy was the result of rape.

    The Ideas That Shaped Modern India and Its Economy: 1870-2017: By Niranjan Rajadhyaksha, Penuin Random House India, 480 pages, ₹1,299.

    All these demands depended on legal reform. The group led by Rajwade demanded a uniform civil code to replace the myriad civil code for various religious groups in India. Such a common civil code should give daughters equal rights to inherit property, women (and men) to be sole owners of the property they owned before marriage, and joint ownership of property acquired after marriage. Laws on divorce needed to be changed. So also on marriage: “Marriage from a rational point of view can no longer be a divine dispensation but a voluntary association of two individuals with rights and obligations attached to it,” the report said.

    The underlying message in the report submitted to the National Planning Committee was that independent India would have to provide women with the choice to live their lives as they see best for themselves—in the economic, social and political spheres. This would include everything from equal pay for equal work to relief from the burden of excess housework to property rights to social equality under a common civil code.

    Excerpted with permission from The Ideas That Shaped Modern India and Its Economy: 1870-2017, published by Penguin Random House India. The book will be out on 18 October and is available for pre-order.

    Also Read | Rajadhyaksha: Should we review our inflation target in a world of rising prices?
    Gift this article

    Topics

      Meet the Author

      Niranjan Rajadhyaksha

      Niranjan Rajadhyaksha is the executive director of Artha Global (India), a public policy consulting Read more

      firm. He has previously been the research director of IDFC Institute and executive editor of Mint. He has been writing on economics issues for more than 35 years. Niranjan has been awarded the Ramnath Goenka Award for excellence in journalism and the B.R. Shenoy Award for his contributions to Indian economics. He has been an advisor to academic institutions such as the Meghnad Desai Academy of Economics and think-tanks such as the Centre For Civil Society. He has a PhD in economics from Mumbai University. His main areas of interest are macroeconomics, political economy and economic history, and he draws material for his column from academic literature as well as popular culture, economic data as well as cricket scores, the past as well as the present. This approach comes from the belief that economics is the study of mankind in the ordinary business of life, as the English economist Alfred Marshall wrote more than a hundred years ago. Niranjan was a member of the advisory committee for the fifth volume of the official history of the Reserve Bank of India. He is currently writing a book on the history of Indian economic policy.

      Read Less
      Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
      HomeLoungeIdeasThe pioneering women who pushed for gender equality shortly after India's independence
      Read Next Story