Beyond rituals of division: Imagining an inclusive Indian festival
Siddhesh Gautam 6 min read 28 Sept 2025, 08:00 am IST
Festivals are not just about tradition and gathering, they are a blueprint for a society where equality and dignity thrive.
Festivals in India are always about gathering. Streets swelling with people, kitchens flooding with smells, drums beating louder than memory. But the question is never just what we celebrate. It is also who gets to gather and celebrate, and under what terms. The answers are rarely innocent. They carry centuries of exclusion, of walls around holy sites, of rules about who could touch water, of songs that only some were allowed to sing.
