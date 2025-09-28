Beyond rituals of division: Imagining an inclusive Indian festival

So, what would it mean to reclaim festivals fully? To shape them as rehearsals for the world we want, not the one we suffer? It would require us to see equality as participation. Everyone eats together. No separate plates, no separate cooking utensils, no separate kitchens. No separate food. Food as a weapon against inequality of all sorts. It would require us to see liberty as an expression. No silence forced by tradition. People free to sing, question, paint, refuse. A festival that celebrates imagination, not obedience. And we’d have to see fraternity as belonging. Not mass spectacle, but shared joy. Not crowds reduced to numbers, but communities that see each other, care for each other.