IFL clubs are betting big on a new beginning for Indian football

Last season was one of change in Indian football, especially for its second division club league. After being known as the I-League for nearly two decades, it was rebranded as the Indian Football League (IFL) by the All India Football Federation (AIFF), hoping the new name would play a positive role in lifting its fast diminishing brand value. Despite the name change, the IFL could retain the on-and off-field intrigue that made the I-League famous. Even before the 2026-27 season kicks off on October 30, the league has drawn attention, with all 11 participating teams also contributing financially towards its organisation. After last season’s truncated single-leg format, following a prolonged contractual dispute involving the AIFF, the league returns to a home-and-away round-robin format. Two new entrants, Nagaland United and Samaleswari SC, will join familiar sides such as Gokulam Kerala FC, Real Kashmir FC, Dempo SC, Shillong Lajong and Mohammedan Sporting, who were relegated from the Indian Super League. Nagaland United and Samaleswari SC found their seats at the table after acquiring sporting rights of other clubs. Nagaland acquired the license of former champions Aizawl FC, while Samaleswari grabbed the rights of promoted side Delhi FC. Since they bagged those spots not through the conventional way of sporting merit, their entry piques as much interest as the exits of Aizawl, the winners of the 2016-17 edition, or Delhi FC, who returned to the league just a season after being relegated. Given that the owners of Aizawl FC and Delhi FC have long been associated with Indian football, their decision points towards the challenges clubs in India face even after embracing a club-oriented commercial model from last season (2025-26). “It is an exchange made out of goodwill,” a top Aizawl official told Lounge on the transfer of shares to Nagaland United. Samaleswari paid “between ₹5 to ₹7 crores” for DFC, an anonymous source said. “Only an IFL license has been agreed upon. Rights of Delhi FC’s brand name, club name and academy have not been given,” the DFC source claimed.
Cost Control
Similar to the top-tier Indian Super League, decisions on commercial rights and expenses of operating the IFL are now borne by the clubs through a collective entity, but unlike the top-flight competition, the responsibility for organizing the IFL rests with the AIFF. This arrangement has only added to the financial burden of club owners who spend ₹5-6 crore on average per season ( ₹2.5-3 crore is spent on the player pool). In July, the clubs drew up an initial budget of ₹15 crore for the league, only to realise that they each have to pay ₹1.2-1.3 crore for its organization, including ₹20 lakh as participation fee, with each club’s contribution decreasing in proportion to the sponsorship revenue secured. Earlier when clubs were only participants, they looked forward to a subsidy (around ₹50 lakh per club) from the AIFF to manage their finances. Now that they are partners in running the league with 60% equity stake (30% reserved for commercial partners, which in this case is also the clubs, with AIFF retaining a 10% share), there is no subsidy to fall back on. Keen to limit expenses, clubs, in consultation with the AIFF, have decided to slash the budget to around ₹9.2 crore (approximately ₹84 lakh per side). With Star Cement expected to continue as title sponsors in a deal worth approximately ₹2.5 crore and Sportradar continuing as data partner for ₹1.5-2 crore, clubs remain confident of roping in a few more sponsors to bring down costs to “under ₹50 lakh per club”. “Based on sponsorships, the amount to be borne by the clubs will reduce. That is what has been discussed with the AIFF,” a club owner said. “Conversations with multiple interested parties are happening. Once the broadcaster gets locked, we will start to sign other sponsorship contracts,” IFL CEO Nildeep Mondal told Lounge.
Expanding Horizons
With the league already spanning Kashmir to Kerala, Nagaland and Odisha will be its newest venues. According to an AIFF document, the league drew 17.56 million live television viewers, four times its viewership in the 2024-25 season, as noted at a meeting between the clubs and the federation in September. As the public broadcaster Doordarshan will continue to broadcast matches on its linear TV and OTT platforms, AIFF and the clubs hope for greater viewership, which in turn could lead to more sponsorships. “Viewership will depend on the distribution mechanism. Last year, Doordarshan gave a massive fillip in linear TV medium,” Mondal said. “This year we are having conversations for a second linear broadcaster, its OTT as well as on YouTube. In a conventional structure 40-50 million is expected. If we add YouTube and we optimise, we should look much higher than that.” Mondal said the aim this year was to build the IFL brand, which was still at the awareness-and-interest stage, and move it towards greater fan engagement and consumption. He noted that while the league had been subsidised by a central commercial partner two to three years ago, the clubs have now taken on that role. He described this as a leap of faith, with the clubs potentially having to bear short-term losses for long-term gains.