IFL clubs are betting big on a new beginning for Indian football

Last season was one of change in Indian football, especially for its second division club league. After being known as the I-League for nearly two decades, it was rebranded as the Indian Football League (IFL) by the All India Football Federation (AIFF), hoping the new name would play a positive role in lifting its fast diminishing brand value. Despite the name change, the IFL could retain the on-and off-field intrigue that made the I-League famous. Even before the 2026-27 season kicks off on October 30, the league has drawn attention, with all 11 participating teams also contributing financially towards its organisation. After last season’s truncated single-leg format, following a prolonged contractual dispute involving the AIFF, the league returns to a home-and-away round-robin format. Two new entrants, Nagaland United and Samaleswari SC, will join familiar sides such as Gokulam Kerala FC, Real Kashmir FC, Dempo SC, Shillong Lajong and Mohammedan Sporting, who were relegated from the Indian Super League. Nagaland United and Samaleswari SC found their seats at the table after acquiring sporting rights of other clubs. Nagaland acquired the license of former champions Aizawl FC, while Samaleswari grabbed the rights of promoted side Delhi FC. Since they bagged those spots not through the conventional way of sporting merit, their entry piques as much interest as the exits of Aizawl, the winners of the 2016-17 edition, or Delhi FC, who returned to the league just a season after being relegated. Given that the owners of Aizawl FC and Delhi FC have long been associated with Indian football, their decision points towards the challenges clubs in India face even after embracing a club-oriented commercial model from last season (2025-26). “It is an exchange made out of goodwill,” a top Aizawl official told Lounge on the transfer of shares to Nagaland United. Samaleswari paid “between ₹5 to ₹7 crores” for DFC, an anonymous source said. “Only an IFL license has been agreed upon. Rights of Delhi FC’s brand name, club name and academy have not been given,” the DFC source claimed.