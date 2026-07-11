Why Indian football continues to languish outside the top 100

Sunil Chhetri loves to recount the story of how he started playing football.
His parents tell him that he was kicking a ball as soon as he could walk. His father, an army officer, played football. His mother represented Nepal’s women’s football team as a teenager. “We always had football, always, always,” Chhetri says, his eyes aglow with excitement. “My father was away a lot, so I spent a lot of time playing football with my mom, who is highly competitive. She was my soul enemy. I could not win against her, and she’s not one of those nice moms who will beat you and be quiet. She has one of the worst mouths when it comes to making fun of the loser, so once I started beating her, oh, the joy that I had.”
Chhetri, sitting on a sofa in his penthouse apartment in Bengaluru, breaks into a wide smile. “So yeah, to get that competitiveness, to get mad at losing and rejoice in winning, I didn’t have to look outside.” His three-year-old son barrels into the living room with a football at his feet and unleashes a powerful shot, aimed squarely at Chhetri’s museum-worthy collection of trophies and awards. The ball narrowly misses the cabinet. “Good shot!” Chhetri exclaims. “One more?”
At 41, and recently retired from international duties, Chhetri is still playing club football. He has played for every major team in the country, but has stuck with Bengaluru FC for the past 12 years, ever since the club came into being (with a year out at Mumbai FC). He is the most prolific forward India has ever produced, scoring 159 goals for club and country, which makes him the highest scorer for the national team and in Indian club football, as well as the fourth highest scorer in the world, behind Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Iran’s Ali Daei. He is the first and only footballer to win the Khel Ratna in 2021.
“It feels good, when I sometimes look at all these trophies,” he says. “It reminds me how privileged I am, how lucky that I got to do what I love and get so much love in return. But I think, if you took away all the amazing things that this game has given me, I would still be happy, just because I got to play the game. Nothing else would matter.”
Yet Chhetri’s entry into football was accidental. Growing up in Delhi in the late 1990s, the teenage prodigy found few avenues to play the sport except within the army school system. He never learnt the game formally, never went to an academy. He had no thoughts nor knowledge about the football system, or the absence of it, in India. He simply played. He knew if he played for India’s U-19 team, he could get entry into St Stephen’s, the city’s premier college, through a sports quota.
“That was my only ambition. I only really played two months in a year, and during that time, I was playing for a local team for the Durand Cup, and some representatives from Mohun Bagan said, you are good, come to Kolkata,” he says. “I did not know much about Mohun Bagan, or how crazy Kolkata is about football. I went thinking they will give me admission into their academy. I said to mom, I’m so excited, I’ll learn proper football for three years.”
Instead, Chhetri was offered a contract by the biggest club in India. “Straight into the fire,” he says. “A scared little boy sitting in the team bus after a loss, getting pelted by rocks and stones, thinking, what is happening?”
That was 2002—the most talented young footballer in India had no system to rise through, no academies, and few matches.
In June 2026, Parthib Gogoi, a 23-year-old from a village in northern Assam, became India’s newest striker. Gogoi considers Chhetri his idol, having grown up watching him play. When Gogoi made his top division debut for Guwahati club North East United FC in 2022, it was against Chhetri’s Bengaluru FC. “I came on as a substitute in the 70th minute, along with my brother,” Gogoi says, lounging in the stands at Guwahati’s football stadium after a practice session. “And I was staring at Sunil bhai. My brother said, stop staring and play your game.”
The story of the two strikers shares a common, dispiriting thread—Gogoi too had no opportunities to play or learn the game as a child in a structured system.
“There were no matches,” Gogoi says. “No academies. When I was 15, I got the chance to join a very good academy in Bengaluru called Ozone, and immediately from there I got picked for India’s U16 team, and that’s how my professional journey began.”
“But 15, 16, 17…that’s too late!” Chhetri says. “You have to start learning and playing football when you are 6,7,8. Otherwise you can never learn the fundamentals, you just won’t have enough football under your belt. Imagine the same thing in the context of schooling. You need to learn something when you are 6, but you only get to learn it when you are 15. How does that work?”