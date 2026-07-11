Why Indian football continues to languish outside the top 100

Back to the ISL, which improved playing conditions and broadcast standards as the top division, and for a few years, got viewership to increase, before it went back into free fall. In 2017, a litigation started in the Supreme Court challenging various aspects of the AIFF’s functioning, including whether it could cede control of its leagues to a private body. In 2025, the last year of the contract between AIFF and Reliance, the Supreme Court directed that there can be no negotiations about a new contract till they had reached a verdict. The AIFF took this to mean that they now had no responsibility to ensure the continuity of professional leagues. With the old contract expiring, the 2025-26 season of the ISL, and all the other leagues below it, were suspended indefinitely. National team players, in despair, took to social media, appealing to FIFA to intervene to “save Indian football”. After five months of no football, in which the clubs scrambled to stay afloat without revenue or matches, an intervention from the sports ministry allowed the leagues to restart, funded by the clubs themselves, and the AIFF, with a last-minute broadcast deal valued at just 5% of the earlier one.