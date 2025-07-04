India's hockey team hits a roadblock

Finally, it was a slender loss yet again in front of a packed house, 3-2, a game that could be viewed in all sincerity as one where India showed that they were pretty much equal to the best team in the world—except that it marked one of the worst periods in the history of Indian hockey. Over the course of the month, the Indian men would go on to lose all eight of their European leg matches in the Pro League—including a six-goal thrashing from Belgium that ended with the F-word slipping out of coach Fulton’s enraged mouth at the mid-game interview—the longest losing streak ever for the Indian men’s team in any competition. At the end of June, the Indian men had slipped from the third position to eight, narrowly avoiding relegation, only because Ireland, which finished ninth and last, were on a historic losing streak of their own.