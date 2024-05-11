Create space for the warmth of shadows

Whenever I am on a flyover that’s flanked by residential apartments, I like to peer into the spaces. Taken as a whole, a group of buildings is a slice of the cityscape. However, rather than a feeling of cosy homeliness, the white tube-light clarity that shows through can feel like you are seeing too much, and even if it’s evening, the homes exist in an awkwardly bright plane, as though the sun has gone inside to roost. I’ve been wondering how we have come to this: How have we as a culture come to see fluorescent light or unnecessarily bright lighting as essential to our homes? Is it possible that the general chaos of our lives in crowded cities, the obscurity of the forces that control our lives, that general feeling of helplessness when faced with potholes, corruption and rising taxes, means that when we get home, we want absolute clarity? I do think over-practicality and some level of emotional chaos management is at play when it comes to choosing lighting.