As buzzy restaurants top eating-out lists, have luxury hotels fallen behind?

There’s never been a better time for Indian food: it is being championed by talented chefs abroad and at home, our restaurants are winning prestigious awards, diners are enthused about sampling regional cuisine, and hot restaurant reservations are viewed as social currency. At Sadhu’s Naar, the tasting menu experience set in the foothills of the Himalayas turns the focus on seasonal ingredients of the mountains. In Bengaluru, Kavan Kuttappa has a 20-seater restaurant, Naru Noodle Bar, that is best known for four ramens in beautiful broths. In Mumbai, Hussain Shahzad’s intimate 12-seater chef’s table experience at Papa’s recreates the relaxed feel of an old home while serving Indian food that’s a little bit playful and inspired by global techniques. Chef-entrepreneurs are coming up with some of the most sophisticated dining concepts to feed the demands of the well-travelled urban diner. But barring a few exceptions, hotel restaurants are not part of this great experiment.