Sopan Joshi's Mangifera Indica traces the influence of the mango on Indian life
SummarySopan Joshi’s life-affirming biography of the subcontinent’s much-beloved fruit, the mango, is a classic of its kind
For the first time in my life, this year the mango became something more than just a (admittedly very exciting and consoling and sensuous) gustatory experience, such that I almost ceased to regard it as an object of consumption.
My teacher was a mango tree, planted in the 1980s in the small yard outside the house that my parents built in Bhubaneswar. Over the years I had come and gone many times without ever paying much heed to the parallel universe that it had created and sustained within its boughs. But now that I had a small library on the rooftop, every morning began with a few minutes within its aura, somehow both serene and ecstatic. I took to reading with its long green leaves gently rustling in the wind: fine music for the mornings. In January, thousands of small green flowers, packed into conical panicles, burgeoned on its branches. Slowly, their stalks turned a sindoori red—the colour of creativity and passion, revealing just why Kama is said to choose mango flowers for his arrows. Squirrels, birds, chameleons, bees, ants and spiders buzzed within its canopy, a small society of ardent arboreals.
When I plucked a tiny subsection of flowers and pressed down on it with my fingernail, the ethereal tart fragrance of kachchi kairirose to my nose. A few weeks later, tiny green fruit began to appear on the stalks. Whenever I left for a few days and returned, they had plumped out a bit more, dangling in small clusters, fed by fragrant sap running up from roots 70ft away.
Slowly they began to ripen. Their sun-facing sides turned yellow first: a daily demonstration of how heat and light from a faraway star metamorphose into life and colour and taste here on earth. In April and May, after three months of fruition, they became ripe and began to fall all around the house to the great delight of passersby. Their heads and shoulders were stained by sap. I only ate a few. I didn’t want to. Watery and much less complex than the best mango varietals, they had nevertheless proved to be a revelation of all the wonders of life.