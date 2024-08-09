Also read: This show celebrates spaces of creativity and kinship among artists

The mango also has an extensive literature of its own. Much of it is throwaway journalism; another large part comprises highly technical and dry scientific papers. So it’s worth focusing on where Joshi breaks new ground. Most writers on the mango (myself included) have only situated the mango within a human-centric history of taste; Joshi opens out the frame to locate it within a history of life itself. “The influence of fruit (on life) is very deep," he writes, as he shows how plants and animals and human beings have co-evolved over tens of thousands of years. In this view of things, primates (the genus of living creatures which includes apes and human beings) developed colour vision to find the brightly coloured fruits of the tropical rainforest, the seeds of which in turn we dispersed far and wide—sometimes across entire continents. (On my first morning in Brazil a few years ago, I came across a mango lying broken open on astone pathway on the island of Itaparica. I picked it up and it smelled like no mango that had ever come my way—it had become Brazilian.)