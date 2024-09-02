India's workplace unhappiness problem persists

Employee well-being has been a focus of workplace conversations and policies for a while now. It’s resulted in some positive outcomes as well, including mental health support in the office, flexible work schedules, encouragement in terms of work life-balance. Employee well-being, however, does not appear to be improving greatly. In fact, a spate of workplace trends over recent years demonstrates workforce responses to challenging work environments, managers and policies. Coffee badging, for example, was in response to return-to-office mandates. Quiet quitting became a trending phrase because of bad managers and under-appreciation. So did the “lazy girl" approach, which advocated work-life balance and an identity beyond work.

The recent Gallup 2024 State Of The Global Workplace Report, which polled 128,278 employees in over 160 countries, shows overall employee well-being has declined from 35% to 34%—a percentage point significant in its stagnation. Over 85% of the surveyed Indians felt they were either struggling or suffering, and only 14% felt they were thriving.

The report indicates that significant portions of the Indian workforce are unhappy professionally. This dissatisfaction stems from several possible reasons, including bad managers, superficial policies, cultural barriers, indifferent leadership, and post-pandemic adjustments to work styles.

Over Shalu M.’s 15-yearlong career, misogyny was a recurrent theme she encountered across organisations. She left her prior organisation in February because of various challenges. Her first job was in a sales role, where she did well and was encouraged and appreciated by her female boss, but it did not prepare her for gender biases. Experiences at subsequent workplaces included male colleagues and bosses often treating her in a dismissive or condescending way. In one of her stints, a senior male manager would always be at loggerheads with her.

“He struck down all my ideas even after they were identified as more relatable in surveys and immersions conducted by the brand," says the Delhi-based marketing consultant.

Several colleagues discussed feeling demotivated and depressed for not being credited for their work or entertaining work calls even during holidays. “Most people felt trapped and were looking for new jobs, biding their time in the interim," recalls Shalu.

While workplace biases are a constant challenge for many, Shalu’s experience highlights the influence of bad bosses in employee discontent. Even in companies with progressive well-being programmes, if managers do not demonstrate and instead inhibit a supportive and inclusive culture, it is unlikely that employees will thrive.

There is also the shift in expectations and priorities since the pandemic. For those who continue in hybrid or remote work models, there may be challenges with engagement and connecting with colleagues or the organisation.

“It is important for employees to experience a sense of belonging. Firms must design hybrid schedules to ensure that employees feel culturally aligned," says Tanuja Agarwala, human resource (HR) management and organisational behaviour professor at Delhi’s Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi University. “Normalisation of workplace interactions is just beginning and will take some time. Communication, real-time face-to-face recognition, and appreciation are key to employees feeling engaged."

Charu Chopra Dsouza, organisational psychologist and founder of executive search firm Birchtree Consulting, has observed that despite companies’ efforts, there is no significant shift in mindset. “In many organisations such benefits are included because ‘they seem the right thing to do’," says Dsouza. “But they end up being lip service or executed without an actual belief in their validity."

“Employees may sense a lack of authenticity (in well-being initiatives), which can undermine the impact," says Gunjandeep Kaur, HR business partner at software company Model N. A top-down approach is essential for any change to happen. “Employees need to see leaders prioritising wellbeing to feel empowered to do the same."

Gunjandeep highlights other potential causes for employees’ dissatisfaction, like employees being unaware of or unable to access available resources, and organisations not regularly assessing the effectiveness of their wellness initiatives, by incorporating employee feedback and making necessary adjustments.

Cultural barriers may also be an issue, with societal expectations to prioritise work over personal life possibly contributing to stress and decreased well-being. “Even with programmes in place, employees may fear judgment or repercussions for using mental health days or flexible work options," says Gunjandeep.

In the Gallup report, levels of negative emotions, like lonely, sad and angry, were found to be higher in those under the age of 35. With the younger generation of workers generally prioritising work-life balance and an identity beyond the professional, it is surprising that a higher number in this age bracket are apparently unhappy at work. Prof. Agarwala believes younger professionals’ preference for work-from-home and flexible schedules is possibly resulting in disengagement and loneliness.

Other potential factors, observes Gunjandeep, include younger workers facing uncertainties about career progression, job stability, and financial security.

Working in a company that is misaligned with their expectations, like a traditional hierarchical structure, can also lead to frustration. External pressures like high student debt, rising living costs and changing job markets can also impact overall well-being and job satisfaction. Gunjandeep adds that younger generations are more open about discussing mental health, which might lead to more candid reporting of negative emotions compared to older generations who are generally more guarded in expressing their feelings.

The shift to thriving

The role of senior leadership in walking the talk is crucial. “For a belief system to change, the shift has to start from leadership and go all the way down to employees. That is the only way to have actual and sustainable change," says Dsouza, advocating coaching for leadership to help examine their personal beliefs and attitudes towards new initiatives.

According to Shalu, it is important to incorporate employee feedback in several aspects of workplace communication. She suggests regular HR sessions with employees for feedback, and provision of a safe space for people to voice their issues. “But this change is only possible if organisations realise the long-term benefits of employees being their biggest cheerleaders or worst critics," she says.

Gunjandeep recommends personalisation and flexibility in addressing diverse needs effectively. “What works for one group might not work for another," Gunjandeep says.

The under-35 age bracket, for instance, will be more engaged in an organisation which aligns with their values and expectations. “Regularly seek feedback from younger employees to understand their needs and adjust policies and practices accordingly," she says. Gunjandeep also emphasises the importance of organisations operating in diverse cultural contexts to tailor their well-being initiatives accordingly.

Among their well-being programmes, Model N has a mandatory annual Employee Wellness Week, which was in July this year, for employees globally to take the time off to relax, pursue passions, and spend time with their loved ones. “Such initiatives demonstrate a positive return on investment in employee wellness," Gunjandeep says.

She emphasises the significance of small initial changes like flexible work hours, mental health days and team-building activities, and to then build on them with more substantial policy changes. “These efforts enhance productivity and foster a culture where employees feel valued and supported. Prioritising employee well-being can transform organisational culture, ensuring that employees move from struggling to thriving."

