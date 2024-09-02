India's workplace unhappiness problem persists
SummaryWell-being programmes can only succeed if managers build a supportive workplace culture
Employee well-being has been a focus of workplace conversations and policies for a while now. It’s resulted in some positive outcomes as well, including mental health support in the office, flexible work schedules, encouragement in terms of work life-balance. Employee well-being, however, does not appear to be improving greatly. In fact, a spate of workplace trends over recent years demonstrates workforce responses to challenging work environments, managers and policies. Coffee badging, for example, was in response to return-to-office mandates. Quiet quitting became a trending phrase because of bad managers and under-appreciation. So did the “lazy girl" approach, which advocated work-life balance and an identity beyond work.
The recent Gallup 2024 State Of The Global Workplace Report, which polled 128,278 employees in over 160 countries, shows overall employee well-being has declined from 35% to 34%—a percentage point significant in its stagnation. Over 85% of the surveyed Indians felt they were either struggling or suffering, and only 14% felt they were thriving.