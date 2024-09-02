India's workplace unhappiness problem persists

Over Shalu M.’s 15-yearlong career, misogyny was a recurrent theme she encountered across organisations. She left her prior organisation in February because of various challenges. Her first job was in a sales role, where she did well and was encouraged and appreciated by her female boss, but it did not prepare her for gender biases. Experiences at subsequent workplaces included male colleagues and bosses often treating her in a dismissive or condescending way. In one of her stints, a senior male manager would always be at loggerheads with her.