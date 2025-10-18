Neha Sinha: What the decline of these birds means for India's biodiversity
Neha Sinha 5 min read 18 Oct 2025, 08:30 am IST
Summary
The steady dwindling of brilliant birds like the Indian Roller signals an 'extinction of experience', warning us that in losing nature, we are losing the very language and imagination required to understand the world.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
It was a good day.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story