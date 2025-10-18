Neha Sinha: What the decline of these birds means for India's biodiversity

It seems to me we have a dual challenge in front of us. The first is to tackle reasons for decline of open ecosystems and their denizens, through conservation actions, management and a policy focus. The second is to re-animate our wild species in stories, education and lore. The extinction of experience suggests it is not just our life but our very language that could slowly be dehydrating, that we face a loss of both actual presence and imagination. Our actions often cause devastation, and so we must reverse it; a bird is a thermometer to show us that things are wrong and they must be made right.