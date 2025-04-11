ISL Final 2025: Bengaluru FC faces Mohun Bagan Super Giant in blockbuster clash
SummarySunil Chhetri’s last-minute heroics set up a thrilling ISL final as Bengaluru FC faces Mohun Bagan Super Giant in Kolkata. A clash of legacy vs new-age football, here's what to watch out for
Two days. Two stoppage time goals to decide the Indian Super League (ISL) finalists. One from a man who has been in such situations all his long career; the other from a player who scored his first goal of the season. Sunil Chhetri dwarfed the competition yet again, coming up with a diving header two minutes into added time to help Bengaluru FC to a 3-2 aggregate win over FC Goa in the ISL semi-final on 6 April.
A day later, Mohun Bagan Super Giant scripted a thriller of their own. Coming into the match with a 1-2 deficit, Bagan thwarted the rugged, if boneheaded, defence of Jamshedpur FC.