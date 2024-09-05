Indian Super League: What to look forward to in the new season
SummaryFrom the fairytale story of the rise of Mohammedan Sporting Club to the rivalry between Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant, it's all kicking off
The Indian Super League had wafted into India’s sporting landscape on a cloud of new money and superstar promises. Eleven years later, it’s a legacy club, rooted in maidan culture, that has grabbed the attention of the nation ahead of the 2024-25 season. On 25 August, Mohammedan Sporting Club (MSC), the I-League champions, were confirmed as the latest entrants into the Indian Super League.
“For the last 20 years or so, it has been one step forward two steps back for MSC," says Belal Ahmed Khan, who has worked with the club in various capacities for the last 25 years and is currently the assistant ground secretary and manager of MSC’s reserve team. “There have been very tough times. We were in the I-League, then got relegated, then tried to come back, we have been through these constant ups and downs. Buying a club and getting to the ISL and qualifying for it are two completely different things. This is one of the biggest achievements for us."
One of the “Big Three" maidan clubs of Kolkata—along with Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal—MSC’s name is etched in Indian football folklore. However, the club steadily lost ground to their cross-city rivals since Independence and more so as football became an increasingly commercial enterprise since the late 1980s.
In 2014, the year ISL was launched, MSC faced an existential crisis.