Indian Super League: What to look forward to in the new season

“For the last 20 years or so, it has been one step forward two steps back for MSC," says Belal Ahmed Khan, who has worked with the club in various capacities for the last 25 years and is currently the assistant ground secretary and manager of MSC’s reserve team. “There have been very tough times. We were in the I-League, then got relegated, then tried to come back, we have been through these constant ups and downs. Buying a club and getting to the ISL and qualifying for it are two completely different things. This is one of the biggest achievements for us."

In 2014, the year ISL was launched, MSC faced an existential crisis.

They were in financial trouble and could not participate in the I-League (which was still the official top-tier league in the country then) and the Durand Cup as they did not meet All India Football Federation’s (AIFF’s) licensing criteria. They battled for survival in the lower tiers till 2019, when a Gurugram-based company, Bunkerhill, enamoured by the passionate fan base, decided to invest in the club. Since then, they have climbed their way up from the I-League second division to the top-flight.

Mohammedan Sporting Club take on Indian Navy FT at the 133rd Durand Cup 2024.

The 133-year-old club is the new kid on the block in ISL, which begins on 13 September. They are only the second club, after Punjab FC in 2023-24, to earn a spot in the league through promotion. Having started off with eight teams, the ISL has now expanded to 13.

Not only will this season mark the reunion of Kolkata’s three big clubs, MSC’s underdog story adds another dimension to the league that is becoming increasingly competitive. The last few weeks of the 2023-24 season exemplified what Sir Alex Ferguson once described as “squeaky bum time". While Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC were the front runners, five teams were contending for the League Shield (given to the top team after the league phase) till the last week. Six teams also had a shot at securing the sixth and final playoff spot till the last day. Only six points separated the sixth-placed Chennayin FC from the 11th-placed Jamshedpur FC.

The battle for domestic supremacy was dramatic as Mohun Bagan stole the League Shield from Mumbai City. The latter needed only a draw to retain the shield, but were trumped 2-1 by a 10-man Bagan. Wounded, Mumbai City roared back with a 3-2 win over FC Goa in the first leg of their semi-final. The Mumbai franchise struck thrice in six minutes in injury time to complete the greatest of comeback in an ISL match. All the goals were scored by Indians—Lallianzuala Chhangte netted a brace while Vikram Pratap Singh scored the equaliser. In the final, they defeated Bagan 3-1 to capture the ISL Cup.

“It was a roller-coaster at the end of the season," says Petr Kratky, Mumbai City FC’s manager. “Obviously, we wanted to win the shield again, but we regrouped. I think the turning point was the semi-final in Goa, that game was very crucial for success for us. Now we have to refocus on the new season."

The Mumbai team lost key players like midfielders Lalengmawia “Apuia" Ralte to Bagan and spearhead Jorge Pereyra Diaz (to Bengaluru FC), playmaker Alberto Noguera (to Bengaluru) and centreback Rahul Bheke to Bengaluru FC. However, they have on-boarded Brandon Fernandes, the player who created the most chances—60 in 20 games—last season. Over the last few years, Mumbai has put faith in Indian youngsters and they may have to rely on that strategy yet again.

“Indian players are very good, their work rate, they want to work and improve so we have to create an environment for them to grow," Kratky added. “That’s our goal in Mumbai at least."

Meanwhile, a new-look Bagan will hope to repeat the heroics of last season. The club appointed Jose Molina as the new boss and have fortified the defence by bringing in former Blackpool player Thomas Aldred and Spaniard Alberto Rodriguez.

The top two teams of last season, Mumbai and Bagan, will play the opening match of the ISL on 13 September at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

One team looking for a massive facelift is Bengaluru FC. The former champions finished 10th last season, the lowest they have been placed since making their ISL debut in 2017-18. In response, they went on a buying spree, bringing in Pedro Capo (from Eldense), Lalthuammawia Ralte (from Odisha FC), Edgar Mendez (from Club Necaxa) and Mohammed Salah (Punjab FC) along with the three key signings from Mumbai. While Sunil Chhetri announced his retirement from international football earlier this year, he will feature for Bengaluru this season. The club, however, may continue using the 40-year-old as a super sub.

With talent more evenly spread in the league now, clubs like FC Goa, Chennaiyin FC, Kerala Blasters and Odisha FC will all be in title contention. FC Goa coach Manolo Marquez has also been named head coach of the Indian men’s national team and will have to manage the dual club and country role.

It is mainly homegrown talent that has propelled teams like Punjab FC and MSC to the top division. Punjab were the first team to be promoted to the ISL after Indian domestic football got a semblance of a structure last year. And even though they took some time to settle in, the Mohali-based team gave the more established teams a run for their money. They scored wins over Chennaiyin FC, Kerala Blasters and a show-stopping 4-1 victory over East Bengal to finish eighth in the league, just three points off the playoff spot.

MSC, who have never won a top division league in India, will want to play the fearless football that marked their I-League triumph. Coached by Russian Andrey Chernyshov, the Black Panthers have only one player over the age of 30 in their ISL squad. At an average age of just under 24, they are the youngest team in the tournament. They will begin their campaign at home, at the 12,000-capacity Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, against NorthEast United FC on 16 September.

The historic club is preparing to step into the new improved world of Indian football. As for the ISL, the 2023-24 season set a benchmark and it will be up to the 13 teams to overhaul it.

Deepti Patwardhan is a sportswriter based in Mumbai.

