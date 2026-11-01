Why Indian tennis players are struggling to make the big league

The walls of the airy cafeteria at the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) complex are adorned with pictures of the main show courts of the four Grand Slams: Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open. The courts that the cafeteria’s picture windows overlook are a world apart.
As players toil in the wilting heat at the World Tennis M25 Mumbai event, which was held from 19-25 October, there are no stands, no spectators and no ball kids either as players have to chase down the yellow fuzzy orbs themselves. It is bare-bones tennis stripped of all its glamour and grandeur. It smells of sweat and survival.
“Everyone here is either losing money or just breaking even,” says Indian player Sidharth Rawat, who has been on the pro tennis tour for around 15 years, working on a breakthrough to the big league.
The in-between—that’s where the majority of Indian players seem to be currently.
According to the latest rankings, there are no Indian singles players in the top-200, either in the men’s or women’s charts. Sumit Nagal, 29, is the highest-ranked Indian men’s player at World No. 269, followed by the 18-year-old Manas Dhamne at 391. On the women’s tour, Vaishnavi Adkar is the top-ranked player at 334 and Sahaja Yamalapalli (369) is the only other Indian in the top-400.
The last time an Indian player competed in singles at a Grand Slam main draw was Nagal at the 2025 Australian Open. Nagal is also the last from the country to win a match at a major—the first-round clash against Alexander Bublik at the 2024 Australian Open. The last Indian to win a Grand Slam title was Rohan Bopanna, who captured the 2024 Australian Open men’s doubles title with Australia’s Matthew Ebden.
Indian tennis was provided another reality check at the 2026 Asian Games, which took place from 19 September-4 October. For the first time since 1986, India returned without a single medal in the sport.
Regardless of the level of competition, an Asian Games medal carries weight in Indian sports circles, opens the door to financial rewards from states and strengthens claims for accolades like the Arjuna Award.
“For the players who are here (at Mumbai M25), I don’t think it makes a big difference,” says veteran Indian coach M. Balachandran, of the Asian Games disappointment. “They started with nothing, and they still have nothing. But where it may hurt Indian tennis is getting funding. They will look at the results and say, ‘Why should we put money when there are no medals to show?’ Programmes like TOPS (sports ministry-run Target Olympic Podium Scheme) look at results in multi-discipline events like the Asian Games, and if they see no benefit, they might not want to continue.”
Support—financial, technical and tactical—has been the biggest missing piece for Indian tennis. As the sport has moved away from being an amateur pursuit to a cut-throat global profession, finding the right resources at the right time has become critical.
National federations across the world are churning out players through structured programmes rooted in scientific training, while Indian players are largely left to fend for themselves.
Barring a few private endeavours, such as academies set up by like Bopanna in Bengaluru and Somdev Devvarman in Chennai, and funding through CSR initiatives, there is little concerted effort to build a strong, sustainable tennis ecosystem.