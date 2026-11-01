Why Indian tennis players are struggling to make the big league

The walls of the airy cafeteria at the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) complex are adorned with pictures of the main show courts of the four Grand Slams: Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open. The courts that the cafeteria’s picture windows overlook are a world apart.
The walls of the airy cafeteria at the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) complex are adorned with pictures of the main show courts of the four Grand Slams: Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open. The courts that the cafeteria’s picture windows overlook are a world apart.
As players toil in the wilting heat at the World Tennis M25 Mumbai event, which was held from 19-25 October, there are no stands, no spectators and no ball kids either as players have to chase down the yellow fuzzy orbs themselves. It is bare-bones tennis stripped of all its glamour and grandeur. It smells of sweat and survival.
As players toil in the wilting heat at the World Tennis M25 Mumbai event, which was held from 19-25 October, there are no stands, no spectators and no ball kids either as players have to chase down the yellow fuzzy orbs themselves. It is bare-bones tennis stripped of all its glamour and grandeur. It smells of sweat and survival.
“Everyone here is either losing money or just breaking even,” says Indian player Sidharth Rawat, who has been on the pro tennis tour for around 15 years, working on a breakthrough to the big league.
The in-between—that’s where the majority of Indian players seem to be currently.
According to the latest rankings, there are no Indian singles players in the top-200, either in the men’s or women’s charts. Sumit Nagal, 29, is the highest-ranked Indian men’s player at World No. 269, followed by the 18-year-old Manas Dhamne at 391. On the women’s tour, Vaishnavi Adkar is the top-ranked player at 334 and Sahaja Yamalapalli (369) is the only other Indian in the top-400.
The last time an Indian player competed in singles at a Grand Slam main draw was Nagal at the 2025 Australian Open. Nagal is also the last from the country to win a match at a major—the first-round clash against Alexander Bublik at the 2024 Australian Open. The last Indian to win a Grand Slam title was Rohan Bopanna, who captured the 2024 Australian Open men’s doubles title with Australia’s Matthew Ebden.
Indian tennis was provided another reality check at the 2026 Asian Games, which took place from 19 September-4 October. For the first time since 1986, India returned without a single medal in the sport.
Regardless of the level of competition, an Asian Games medal carries weight in Indian sports circles, opens the door to financial rewards from states and strengthens claims for accolades like the Arjuna Award.
“For the players who are here (at Mumbai M25), I don’t think it makes a big difference,” says veteran Indian coach M. Balachandran, of the Asian Games disappointment. “They started with nothing, and they still have nothing. But where it may hurt Indian tennis is getting funding. They will look at the results and say, ‘Why should we put money when there are no medals to show?’ Programmes like TOPS (sports ministry-run Target Olympic Podium Scheme) look at results in multi-discipline events like the Asian Games, and if they see no benefit, they might not want to continue.”
Support—financial, technical and tactical—has been the biggest missing piece for Indian tennis. As the sport has moved away from being an amateur pursuit to a cut-throat global profession, finding the right resources at the right time has become critical.
National federations across the world are churning out players through structured programmes rooted in scientific training, while Indian players are largely left to fend for themselves.
Barring a few private endeavours, such as academies set up by like Bopanna in Bengaluru and Somdev Devvarman in Chennai, and funding through CSR initiatives, there is little concerted effort to build a strong, sustainable tennis ecosystem.
The Missing System
“The gap between India and other countries keeps growing,” says Balachandran, who heads the Rohan Bopanna Tennis Academy (RBTA) coaching team, and works with some of India’s top players such as Adkar and Dhakshineswar Suresh.
“Your game is only one aspect of it. How to use your game for a particular situation against that opponent in given conditions is the key to winning matches. From 17-20 is the most crucial age for tennis players, as they make that transition into the pro tour,” says Balachandran.
“They need the right inputs, like training and tactical awareness to make the jump, at this critical time. “Unfortunately, most Indians don’t have access to that. They travel alone, without coaches and trainers, keep making the same mistakes. The later you breakthrough, the harder it gets because you keep losing money and confidence,” he says.
Tennis is structured in a way that players have to play tournaments to earn money and ranking points. India does not have enough lower-grade tournaments to help them build a base, which means they have to travel abroad, at least around Asia, if not Europe and the US, to play a full tour schedule, which is about 20-25 weeks. That means they have to pay and arrange their travel, accommodation and food, with no guarantee on the returns. Indian legend Vijay Amritraj calls it “the highest-risk business you can be in”.
There are over a thousand players each ranked on the ATP (men’s) and WTA (women’s) charts, and plenty more enter the fray each year. “You make money only if you are in the top 250,” says Rawat, who achieved his highest ranking of 430 in 2019. “For every tournament I play, I spend an average of ₹50,000,” adds Rawat. “That means to play a full tour, and travel just by myself, I need about ₹10 lakh every year.”
Apart from the prize money, the players taking up coaching stints or full-time jobs to supplement their income. “Most players would like to get a job. The ones who don’t have a job are from financially sound backgrounds,” says Manish Sureshkumar, who recently won the national doubles championship. The 27-year-old was on the verge of quitting tennis in 2022, but his love of competition and a job through sports quota with the Income Tax department in Chennai, brought his dream back on track.
On Sunday, October 25, Karan Singh won the M25 Futures event in Mumbai. The conditions in Mumbai were brutal, the AQI diabolical. In three of the quarterfinals, players retired mid-match due to the unrelenting heat. Digvijay Pratap Singh was unable to finish the final as he suffered a heat stroke, fainted on court and had to be taken to the hospital.
Singh, 23, took home a cheque of ₹4,39,062 for winning five matches and capturing the title. Meanwhile, Nagal, who lost the first round of qualifiers at the 2026 US Open earned prize money of US $32,000. That is how big the chasm is, and why players continue to grind it out week on week. They carry the images of the four majors in their mind, a tease and a target.
Deepti Patwardhan is a sportswriter based in Mumbai.