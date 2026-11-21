The humble thepla and dhokla were not ready for the spotlight. Yet, the ever-dependable Indian snacks found themselves at the centre of a heated online debate on Indian civic sense, as one family’s in-flight dining drew scrutiny from strangers around the world. Armchair commentators, self-appointed hospitality influencers and anonymous trolls all weighed in.
In August, Canada-based Yeshvi Mehta was flying from Mumbai to Ludhiana with 44 members of her extended family for her wedding. After a night of mehendi celebrations, Mehta and her family boarded the flight that was, as she puts it, “relatively empty.” After take-off, plates came out, food was served and dry snacks such as thepla and dhokla were passed around. The bride filmed the happy chaos and uploaded to Instagram with a playful caption, hoping it to be perceived as a familiar desi moment.