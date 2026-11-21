He recalls a separate incident at a convenience store in Krabi when an Indian woman on a video call jokingly asked the person on the other side of the call to hurl abuses in Hindi at the local shopkeeper. “The man appeared unamused and dumbfounded, but could tell he was being mocked,” he says. Choudhary says that the incident was embarrassing to everyone around, not just him as a fellow Indian. He feels that such episodes reflect a sense of entitlement: the idea that having paid for a ticket means one can conduct oneself in public as one wishes. “And though this trait isn’t uniquely Indian, we are getting recognized by it.”