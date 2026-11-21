The humble thepla and dhokla were not ready for the spotlight. Yet, the ever-dependable Indian snacks found themselves at the centre of a heated online debate on Indian civic sense, as one family’s in-flight dining drew scrutiny from strangers around the world. Armchair commentators, self-appointed hospitality influencers and anonymous trolls all weighed in.
The humble thepla and dhokla were not ready for the spotlight. Yet, the ever-dependable Indian snacks found themselves at the centre of a heated online debate on Indian civic sense, as one family’s in-flight dining drew scrutiny from strangers around the world. Armchair commentators, self-appointed hospitality influencers and anonymous trolls all weighed in.
In August, Canada-based Yeshvi Mehta was flying from Mumbai to Ludhiana with 44 members of her extended family for her wedding. After a night of mehendi celebrations, Mehta and her family boarded the flight that was, as she puts it, “relatively empty.” After take-off, plates came out, food was served and dry snacks such as thepla and dhokla were passed around. The bride filmed the happy chaos and uploaded to Instagram with a playful caption, hoping it to be perceived as a familiar desi moment.
In August, Canada-based Yeshvi Mehta was flying from Mumbai to Ludhiana with 44 members of her extended family for her wedding. After a night of mehendi celebrations, Mehta and her family boarded the flight that was, as she puts it, “relatively empty.” After take-off, plates came out, food was served and dry snacks such as thepla and dhokla were passed around. The bride filmed the happy chaos and uploaded to Instagram with a playful caption, hoping it to be perceived as a familiar desi moment.
It backfired. Strangers began dissecting the video, and what was supposed to be lunch became a lesson in “civic sense”—a term that was thrown around repeatedly in the comments—or rather, the lack of it. The thepla and dhokla widened the debate, with users assuming the family was Gujarati. Some commentators tagged Mehta’s workplace, urging the employer to fire her.
Mehta, who works in consulting, says, “None of us are Gujarati. I am not even in the video. Yet the discussion expanded to my employer and my husband’s family.” As the comments turned harsher, Mehta uploaded another video explaining that the family had created “no ruckus, was quietly seated and wrapped it all up in 20 minutes.” She clarified that her mother walked around with a bag to collect everyone’s trash.
The comment section was unhinged, and included statements like, “Kindly stay in India pls don’t fly abroad.” The video has been watched four million times (as of 16 November). Mehta says her family discussed the episode but are not troubled by it. “There is no sense of shame. We know what we did and the version of events that transpired on social media was far removed from what actually happened.” But the internet had other plans. A 30-second video of a family snacking had come to represent an entire nationality.
The Indian tourist holds a distinct identity in the social media age. The tourists who go viral tend to have a familiar set of traits: They are loud, harbour no sense of personal space, play loud music, and are eager to transform a public space into a stage for a performance. This stereotype resonates, making it instantly shareable. And in the social media era, smartphones have made it easy to capture moments that shape such perceptions, often blurring the line between an individual behaving inconsiderately and an entire nationality doing so.
The evidence of such behaviour shows up in bite-sized clips occupying the digital ecosystem, the algorithm pushing such videos to the top of the feed, as users engage with them actively. The examples of these videos aren’t few and far between: from Indian tourists dancing to the song Chaiyya Chaiyya from the 1998 movie Dil Se on the train tracks at Hanoi Train Street in Vietnam to Indian guests attempting to check out with gadgets and furnishings from a hotel in Bali. The comments were quick to call them out: “They can afford to travel abroad, but can’t afford spoons and towels?”
And so, once again, the actions of a few Indian guests become evidence in the case against the Indian tourist.
A CLASS OF ITS OWN
The scale of India’s outbound travel may have something to do with the visibility these videos receive. According to the ministry of tourism’s Annual Tourism Snapshot Report, 32.7 million Indians travelled abroad in 2025, up 5.89% from 30.9 million in 2024. As per a 2025 report by UN Tourism, Indian travellers spent $35 billion on overseas travel in 2024, making India the 10th largest outbound tourism source in the world. These numbers underscore why global destinations have ample reasons to welcome Indian visitors.
But more Indians travelling means more adventures, more photo-ops and more “oops” moments that can become viral national trials. “When a market is as significant as India, individual incidents can receive disproportionate attention and create impressions that do not reflect the experiences of the wider travelling public,” says Chamila Jayarathna, deputy managing director (MD), Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau.
Sanjay Srivastava, distinguished research professor, department of anthropology and sociology at SOAS University of London, feels the phenomenon is rooted partly in class mobility. “For a large number of Indians, travelling abroad offers opportunities their parents’ generation rarely had,” he says. “People now have a sense—even though as a proportion of the total Indian population, this might be small, in absolute terms it is still a large number—that their class position has changed.”
Srivastava warns that this trend also masks a deeper conditioning about Indian-ness. “There is a persistent Indian belief that public spaces are someone else’s responsibility. The expectations of one’s immediate networks—friends and family—are prioritized, at the expense of acknowledging our responsibility towards shared spaces.”
It is a provocative argument raising an uncomfortable question: Does our ability to travel abroad correspond to our ability to behave in a considerate manner in public spaces?
MISSED FLIGHT
The thing about virality is that there is always another shareable video coming. The thepla can rest now.
In October, Neeraj Choudhary was on a flight from Krabi, Thailand, to Delhi when he noticed a family of 15, a few rows ahead of him, moving between seats, playing cards, indulging in loud banter and seemingly indifferent to repeated requests from the cabin crew to maintain decorum.
One of the passengers from the group hung packets of mouth fresheners from the overhead bin and invited other passengers to visit his “paan shop”. “The aircraft resembled a card room, a mall’s food court and a mid-air community hall,” says Choudhary, who lives in Palampur in Himachal Pradesh.
But it was during landing that the situation took a different turn. Passengers continued moving and swapping seats. “The cabin crew’s instructions in this case are about safety, not cultural etiquette. Everyone must comply,” says the IT professional.
Choudhary’s video has been viewed 456,000 times on Instagram, as of 19 November. “The intent was not to call them (passengers) out, but to draw attention to the crew members who do not deserve such disrespect. I wanted this to be evidence for airlines so that they take meaningful action when protocol isn’t followed, ” he says.
He recalls a separate incident at a convenience store in Krabi when an Indian woman on a video call jokingly asked the person on the other side of the call to hurl abuses in Hindi at the local shopkeeper. “The man appeared unamused and dumbfounded, but could tell he was being mocked,” he says. Choudhary says that the incident was embarrassing to everyone around, not just him as a fellow Indian. He feels that such episodes reflect a sense of entitlement: the idea that having paid for a ticket means one can conduct oneself in public as one wishes. “And though this trait isn’t uniquely Indian, we are getting recognized by it.”
The two in-flight incidents are different. Sharing food is not the same as violating safety protocol. Yet, they both become a stand-in for every person who holds an Indian passport and received equal amounts of backlash.
THE WORLD IS A DANCE STAGE
There isn’t any data on how often Indian tourists turn public platforms into cultural stages, but lately, groups of Indian tourists performing garba, a folk dance from Gujarat, have become a recurring feature. One striking incident took place in Austria in June last year where a group of Gujarati and Marwari tourists asked local street performers to play a garba track, which they reluctantly agreed to. Another video in May, allegedly showing Jain travellers breaking into an energetic garba celebration after finding a vegetarian restaurant in the US, spread rapidly across social media, leaving the internet divided. One comment stood out: “Thanks for making the rest of us get banned.”
Businessman Bonny Padaliya from Rajkot was part of a garba performance atop the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. He jokingly says that “there was no sign saying garba was prohibited, so the group was not breaking the law.” He and his colleagues uploaded the video to Instagram with a caption that read: “Tell me you are Gujarati without telling me you are Gujarati.” The comment section was less amused.
Padaliya says the security personnel consented to the performance. “The performance lasted for barely a minute and there was no music playing. The music was added later on Instagram,” Padaliya says, pointing out how onlookers were applauding and recording it.
“I saw a cultural moment being celebrated. What social media saw was a monument being disrespected.” Padaliya feels that the group did nothing wrong. An impromptu dance is not automatically a nuisance simply because it is Indian. The stereotype, however, can turn a celebratory event into evidence against all Indians.
SEEING IS BELIEVING?
Travel content creators Savi Munjal and Vidit Taneja, co-founders of travel blog Bruised Passports, say behaviour is often interpreted through the lens of the culture the travellers find themselves in. They have noticed Indian tourists being loud at breakfast buffets and expecting to be served by the wait staff, even at places where self-service is the norm. “The important thing is to remain observant and be willing to adapt,” they say. Travel, they add, should mean experiencing the world on its own terms, rather than expecting every place to operate according to what we’re familiar with.
Jayarathna says that where a video or online report raises concerns about visitor behaviour, the appropriate approach is to establish the facts by consulting the relevant hotel, tourism operator, or local authority. “This helps distinguish verified incidents from incomplete accounts or claims that may lack context,” she says. A short video, she says, rarely represents the full context of an encounter, and an isolated incident should not be treated as representative of millions of individual travel experiences. “Social media can amplify unusual or controversial incidents because they attract attention and engagement,” Jayarathna adds.
The most provocative reels travel the fastest, while the ones that depict tourists queuing up, following rules, being polite and keeping the surroundings clean rarely attract attention. When a video depicts a stereotype that resonates, another video showing a similar behaviour becomes a lot easier to believe.
At Hotel Arc-en-Ciel in Gstaad, Switzerland, a notice addressed to “dear guests from India” instructed Indians to maintain silence in the corridors and not carry away food from the buffet breakfast. Though the notice was originally put up in 2019, it was industrialist Harsh Goenka who shared it online this May. The post reopened a debate: How do hotels address questionable behaviour without turning a few unfavourable incidents into a blanket perception about all Indians?
Amina Matti, the hotel’s director and owner, told Lounge that the notice was “inappropriate.” “It singled out Indian guests, which was wrong, and we understand why it caused offence. The notice was removed, and the hotel issued a public apology at the time.” She points out that any house rules or expectations that they communicate now apply equally to all guests, regardless of nationality.
In the meantime, Mehta has returned to her work. Asked if she would post another such video, she says, “Maybe.” She wonders why she was compelled to defend a video of her family having lunch on a flight—one that became a referendum on India.
There is a lesson for both travellers and social media users. For travellers, being a guest means being mindful of local norms and understanding that public spaces belong to everyone. For social media users, a viral clip is not an accurate reflection of a nationality.
Viren Naidu is a Mumbai-based independent journalist reporting on the intersection of gender, politics, culture and social justice.