In August, Canada-based Yeshvi Mehta was flying from Mumbai to Ludhiana with 44 members of her extended family for her wedding. After a night of mehendi celebrations, Mehta and her family boarded the flight that was, as she puts it, “relatively empty.” After take-off, plates came out, food was served and dry snacks such as thepla and dhokla were passed around. The bride filmed the happy chaos and uploaded to Instagram with a playful caption, hoping it to be perceived as a familiar desi moment.