Lavish weddings are not enough. Indians want bespoke celebrations
SummaryNo-holds-barred celebrations are no longer enough. It has to be bespoke. Brides and grooms want every aspect of their wedding to stand alone and, hopefully, go viral
Tanishqa Navani and Khriish Chheda travelled for months across the world, scouting a wedding location that would fit their vision board and 500-odd guests. The Dubai-based couple, childhood friends turned sweethearts, zeroed in on the Shangri-La Hambantota hotel in Sri Lanka, which has an 18-hole golf course. “We saw a group of peacocks on the path leading to the hotel," Navani, 25, recalls. “It was an instant sign."
Navani knows exactly how she will make an entrance on 15 November, her wedding day: While ocean waves splash and palm trees sway in the background, she will cross a makeshift bridge over a swimming pool to reach an oval-shaped mandap in the middle of the golf course. Adding colour to the scene will be two life-sized peacocks—made with flowers—floating in the pool. “Think of it like an enchanted forest," she says.