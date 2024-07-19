Lavish weddings are not enough. Indians want bespoke celebrations

This desire to be “me" may account for the steady rise in wedding costs. Going by the estimates given by wedding planners in Delhi and Mumbai, two major centres in the field, an average bespoke wedding can range from ₹50 lakh to hundreds of crores, depending on the level of customisation. Couple the willingness to spend with the growing number of HNIs (India had 35,000 HNIs last year, a number expected to grow by 40% in the next five years, according to market research firm Euromonitor International), and you will get an idea why the big Indian wedding industry is getting larger. It is currently valued at $130 billion, nearly double that of the US but smaller than China ($170 billion), states the Jefferies report. Last year, the homegrown industry saw ₹4.74 trillion in earnings, marking a 26.4% rise compared to the previous year, shows an annual report by WedMeGood, a wedding planning website and app. “Wedding professionals have reported a 15-22% increase in their business year-on-year from 2022 to 2023, coming off the back of the rise in destination weddings," Mehak Sagar Shahani, co-founder of WedMeGood, told Mint in January when the report was released. “The customer base is also evolving and is paying more and more attention to detail."