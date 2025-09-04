Can the women's India Hockey team bounce back at the Asia Cup?

Athletes don’t have the luxury to stop," says former India hockey captain and ace goalkeeper Savita Punia. “You have to think of the next step, the next match, the next tournament. Win or lose, you keep going."

As exhausting as that may sound, in tough times, the promise of a bright new day is a boon. That’s what the Indian women’s hockey team is chasing.

After the highs of Tokyo in 2021, where India finished a historic fourth at the Olympics, the hockey team has gone through a period of turbulence. They failed to qualify for the 2024 Paris Games and endured changes in leadership—from Sjoerd Marijne to Janneke Schopman to Harendra Singh in a span of three years. Having escaped relegation last season, India suffered a body blow in late June as they dropped out of the FIH Pro League after finishing last on the leaderboard. But they have an opportunity to turn the tide at the next stop: the Women’s Asia Cup, which will take place from 5-14 September in Hangzhou, China. The winner of the Asia Cup also gets a direct entry into the 2026 Women’s World Cup.

“It was disheartening to not get the results at the Pro League," says India coach Harendra Singh. “But we have gone back to the drawing board and identified the areas of concern."

Room for improvement

It wasn’t an easy reckoning for the team since they floundered at both ends of the pitch. In the Pro League, a tournament where the top 9 teams in the world compete, India lacked finesse in finishing and were thwarted in defence. They had the least number of circle penetrations (210) amongst the nine teams, and conceded 102 penalty corners (PCs). The end result: just two outright wins in 16 matches. India, who had won a bronze in 2021-22, will thus play in the second-tier FIH Nations Cup next season.

“We did not defend the PCs the way we should have, especially in the second phase of the Pro League season," adds Singh. “We conceded a lot of soft PCs despite having a numerical advantage. When it comes to drag flicks, Deepika Sehrawat has done well in converting the PCs but yes, there is a lot of room for improvement. We definitely need to strengthen this area, but this is a long process."

While the sharp dip in form is disappointing, it is understandable given the exodus of experienced players in the last four years. Since the Tokyo Games, India has lost talismanic captain Rani Rampal, star striker Vandana Katariya and defence lynchpin Deep Grace Ekka. They formed the backbone of the squad that earned qualification for two successive Olympic Games—2016 and 2020. The current team also lacks a drag-flicker of Gurjit Kaur’s calibre.

“Playing in that team had its own charm," adds Punia, who is still part of the Indian hockey set-up but will miss the Asia Cup due to a lingering ankle injury. “Almost the entire group who played the Rio Olympics, played in Tokyo as well. Having 10-12 players with that experience, compared to the 4-5 seasoned players we now have definitely makes a big difference."

That inexperience, Singh believes, shows in phases like the opponents’ circle, when emotions take over and training and technique falter. However, with the personnel change, it is unfair to hold this team to the incredible standard set by the Class of 2021. The team that played in Tokyo was an exception in the history of Indian women’s hockey. Never before or since has India qualified for two Olympics in a row. And the fourth-place finish in Tokyo was a result of years of hard work, heartbreak and honed understanding.

View Full Image Captain Salima Tete leads the Indian team out during a FIH Pro League home match. (Photograph courtesy Hockey India )

“For that team, the journey began in 2016, when we finished 12th of 12 teams at Rio," recalls Punia, 35. “After the final match, we all sat together and talked it over, we realised this is not what we started playing hockey for. We toughened up. We went and won the gold at Asian Champions Trophy (2016), in 2017 we got the gold medal at the Asia Cup. We won the silver medal at Asian Games 2018. That was where we started the journey. All that work and struggle came together at Tokyo. That’s when people noticed us. I think the fact that people now expect things from us is more motivating. It was far better than us going to a tournament, and no one caring about the result.

“Indian women’s hockey has taken a long time to rise to this level; it is our responsibility to take it forward. Building a squad again takes time. We took about 7-8 years together as a group to deliver on the big stage. So, we need to give this team time to settle in."

When Singh began his second coaching stint in April 2024, Indian women’s hockey was in disarray. Schopman, who had been an integral part of the team as the assistant coach during Tokyo Games before taking over as the head coach, departed in February 2024 with a scathing critique of the country’s hockey set-up, hinting at an inherent cultural bias against female coaches and the women’s team. Within a week, Hockey India’s long-serving CEO Elena Norman also quit her post.

Since then, Singh, who has a proven track record of moulding young teams into winning units, has been putting the pieces together. Fitness is the foundation of modern hockey, and that was the first aspect he sought to improve. Tactical awareness and temperament are still a work in progress.

A Young Squad

“We are on par when it comes to fitness now, I think the players are faster, stronger and have more power," says Singh, who was the coach when India last won the Asia Cup in 2017. “In the previous stint, there were a lot of experienced players in the team. Now we have a young squad that are preparing for the 2028 Games. I have to give them enough space to make mistakes, because that’s a part of the process. We are giving them the space to make their own decisions, learn from their mistakes. We want the younger players especially to play freely."

While the Pro League campaign didn’t yield the desired result, what it did give them was exposure to the best teams in the world.

As bigger tournaments, like the World Cup and Asian Games loom next year, what this Indian team-in-transition now needs is to build momentum. The Asia Cup, where India has won two gold, two silver and three bronze medals, could just provide that winning spark. Drawn in Pool B alongside defending champions Japan, Thailand and Singapore, India begin their campaign against Thailand on 5 September.

Over the past month, from 21 July to 29 August, the team has been working hard at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre in Bengaluru to iron out their flaws and restore confidence. With another cycle starting with the Asia Cup, it’s go-time for Team India.

Deepti Patwardhan is a sportswriter based in Mumbai.

