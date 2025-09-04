Can the women's India Hockey team bounce back at the Asia Cup?

“For that team, the journey began in 2016, when we finished 12th of 12 teams at Rio," recalls Punia, 35. “After the final match, we all sat together and talked it over, we realised this is not what we started playing hockey for. We toughened up. We went and won the gold at Asian Champions Trophy (2016), in 2017 we got the gold medal at the Asia Cup. We won the silver medal at Asian Games 2018. That was where we started the journey. All that work and struggle came together at Tokyo. That’s when people noticed us. I think the fact that people now expect things from us is more motivating. It was far better than us going to a tournament, and no one caring about the result.