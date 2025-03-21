What does female rage look like?
SummaryWomen’s anger against everyday injustices has seeped into pop culture, from films and Reels to music and literature. Yet women’s rage struggles for acceptance and expression in the real world
In her latest show, Divine Feminine, stand-up comedian Prashasti Singh remarks, “Bolti aurat kisi ko pasand nahin aati (nobody likes a woman with a voice)." Throughout her hour-long performance, her body language and sharp lines channel rage at a world that reduces women to potential wives or “crazy" spinsters. Women in the audience roar with laughter, cheering her; men chuckle at regular intervals.
“Growing up, I suppressed my anger, perhaps because the women around me withheld theirs instead of expressing it. Now, I process it and release it into the world through comedy," says the 37-year-old, speaking to Lounge ahead of her Mumbai show earlier this month. But good comedy isn’t born out of bitterness, she insists. “You have to sit with anger until you can laugh at it yourself."