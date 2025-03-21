What does female rage look like?

Screenwriter Pranjali Dubey, 28, channels her anger into rant-filled reels on @prawnchilli, her Instagram account with over 21,000 followers. “I was always angry growing up in response to everything I saw at home, in school, the world around me..." she says. Unlike Hulk, the Marvel Comics character whose “always angry" nature is met with roaring applause to date, Dubey quickly learned that her anger wasn’t welcome—not at home, not in social settings. The internet changed things for her. “On Instagram, women have begun to sing, rant and vent their rage," she says. She refers to Shamita Yadav, popularly known as @the.ranting.gola, among the women content creators whose expression of anger inspires her. “When five other women comment ‘hard relate’ under your videos, it reinforces that this anger is valid, not just a fleeting outburst," says Dubey.