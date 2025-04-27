From local courts to global dreams: India’s women are rewriting tennis from the ground up
SummaryIndian women’s tennis is seeing a quiet revolution—from local courts to national acclaim, driven by hunger, hustle, and raw talent
On 12 April, as the air crackled with anticipation at the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune, Sohyun Park and Dabin Kim looked determined to spoil India’s party with some textbook counterpunching. The deciding doubles against Prarthana Thombare and Ankita Raina in the last tie in the Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania Group I was effectively a knockout. Of the six teams assembled in Pune for Group I, only two would advance to the playoffs. New Zealand had already booked one spot while India and South Korea tussled for the other.
What short-circuited the South Korean game plan was Thombare’s unconventional play. Right from her unusual return stance to her ability to impart direction and power on the ball with almost non-existent backswings, Thombare left her opponents guessing. It was one such stealthy forehand down the line that won India the day and sent them into the playoffs of the premier women’s team tennis event—known as the World Cup of tennis.