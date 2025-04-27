“We have had far better results from the districts than the bigger cities in Maharashtra," says MSLTA secretary Sunder Iyer. “The success of players like Prarthana has helped. What we have seen is players who come from smaller towns are not technically the best, but these girls are tougher and hungrier. They are physically fitter because even now a lot of them walk to school, they naturally spend a lot more time outside, and because of the small player pool available to them, they start competing with boys at a much younger age.