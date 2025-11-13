“It’s a very important stepping stone in the journey of women’s tennis in India," says India’s captain Vishaal Uppal, who led the team in the playoffs in 2021, when the team, featuring Sania Mirza, had come up short in an away tie in Latvia. “To get to the playoffs is no mean task. The Netherlands and Slovenia are quality teams, but we have also proven that we can punch above our weight. We will have our strategy in place on how best to tackle them."