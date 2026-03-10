Dubai needs support, not panic and sensationalism

Dubai is my safe space, even after this past weekend. The building I live in, Dubai Marina, was struck by debris on Saturday night, one of the apartments several floors above mine was hit. At the time, we felt a sudden jolt; it felt like an earthquake. Too scared to step onto the balcony, where I could see small shards of glass scattered, I waited. The fire alarm went off, but the management informed residents that evacuation was required only on certain floors.

Somehow, I didn’t feel the need to leave. Instead, I waited in the kitchen, which is located near the core of the building. I took refuge in my kitchen and an alert went off on my mobile that there was an incoming threat. My heart was in my hand.

Within an hour and a half, Dubai Municipality had completed its inspection and confirmed the building was safe, allowing residents to continue as normal. Minutes later, another alert went off on my phone, this time to say we were safe. And the orderly, systematic handling of the situation made you feel just that—safe.

It’s been a week of feeling unsettled. I happened to be in London when news broke that Iran had launched a retaliatory attack following the U.S.-Israel strikes on the country. While some British newspapers reported that Britons were trying to flee Dubai, I found myself doing the opposite—trying to get back. I was relieved to see a handful of friends heading back, like me, trying to get home.

Most of us were surprised by the headlines in British newspapers suggesting that Dubai, a city known for its sun, safety and stability, was somehow no longer secure. The idea that all expats wanted to flee, and that those who expressed a desire to stay were nothing but paid influencers, was simply misinformation. Most stories painted only one side of the story.

I admit, for a fleeting second, as my building shook, I questioned my decision to secure a flight back just three days earlier. But my resolve to remain in Dubai, in my home, returned. Over the weekend, while I was still processing my scare, I noticed that many similar headlines appear in India, which was even more surprising.

The United Arab Emirates has always had a close relationship with India. Let’s not forget that Indians make up a large share of the population across different income strata. Indians across social economic backgrounds, from south to north, from west to east, have moved here in hope of making a better life, much Europeans moving to New York in the early 20th century.

It’s also the place many Indians come to holiday. According to Booking.com data, Dubai tops Indian travellers’ searches in 2025. Many of the elite have second homes here (including the Ambanis and Shah Rukh Khan) or have made Dubai their primary home. 2025 figures show over 2 million Indians live in Dubai, making them the largest expatriate group in the city and accounting for roughly 25-30% of its population. Cast your mind back to the covid years when Indians who could spent time in Dubai as the pandemic was managed with calmness, care and organization.

It works both ways. From biryani on dinner tables to Bollywood on screens, Indian culture is part of the everyday fabric of Dubai, and not just for the diaspora. Indian celebrities endorse property companies and homegrown luxury brands. In fact, you could argue that Indian celebrities are increasingly being chosen as ambassadors for international brands not only for their star power in India but also because of their influence in the UAE, a dynamic and high-growth market. Indian designers, too, have a strong presence here. Many have stores in Dubai, while others come regularly for pop-ups and events.

Many seemed happy to be part of this ecosystem when the going was good. Now that things are tough, I have noticed that very few use their platforms to talk about their solidarity with the place that has embraced them. What I have seen instead are reports and social media posts amplifying fear, saying this city is only about glitz and glamour and nothing else. They forget that there are many layers here—of culture, community, generosity of spirit, and everyday life.

Dubai has weathered so much. We were told Dubai was over in 2008 during the financial crisis, yet it came back stronger. While this moment is different, the city has once again stepped up with empathy. Tourists who were stranded here were quickly given relief measures. The Consulate General of India in Dubai published a detailed advisory on 7 March outlining relief measures agreed upon by Emirati authorities for foreign visitors stranded after the unprecedented closure of UAE airspace on 28 February.

Chief among them was an automatic waiver of overstay fines and an extension of visit visas until normal flight schedules resume, removing the immediate financial burden on thousands of Indian tourists and business travellers. Hotels were instructed by Dubai Tourism to extend existing bookings at the same room rate.

My own experience echoes this. The next morning, residents in my building woke up to an email from the management giving a detailed account of the incident and explaining what had happened, noting that only one person had a minor injury and that the building was safe. It made me feel protected. While of course we need to wait and watch, and there is a chance I could be back in India in a week, for now I know that many of us here feel safe. We are going about our lives with caution, continuing our regular routines. And what we need right now is your support, not your panic, especially from India.