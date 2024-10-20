The big value of the tiny things that crawl
SummaryWith their razor-sharp specificity, insects pull the threads of destiny for most things in the living world—despite their declining numbers seeming inconsequential to us
You always felt they outnumbered you. They were determined and resilient in a way you felt you were not. They were blindingly fast, hiding in places you couldn’t find, and they sprang at you when you were least prepared. Despite their small size, they presented seemingly insurmountable problems. Sometimes, a single one was enough to give you nightmares. They wiggled their antennae at you in a way that felt exceedingly personal—like the cockroach on your kitchen floor stood for the enmity of all cockroaches ever. They found the chinks in our armour (and our home’s armour) to face us when we least expected it. In short, insects can be a map of our vulnerabilities—interrupting hard-won sleep or midnight trips to the loo with giant tremors of discomfort.
And yet, what if I were to tell you that despite our conditioning, and our inherent fear of things that crawl rather than walk, insects are so much more than pests?