The big value of the tiny things that crawl

I have learnt that insects live at a scale that is tiny yet valuable. They use their deft mouths and legs to create microscopic and specific change which moulds ecosystems. Their numbers add to this industry, creating ripple effects that can never be substituted. In many parts of the world, insects are being used to solve problems that we have created. For example, in California, the Cottony Cushion Scale insect was devastating orange crops. The insect had been brought in by people. Mass spraying of pesticides would not do; it causes accumulation of poison—and can also kill beneficial bugs. It’s the sort of solution in which you hold a hammer and look at the whole world as a nail. Instead, ecologists brought in the red ladybug, Novius cardinalis, from Australia. This ladybug has a small range of insects it preys on. It got to work and brought scale insects under control. The same sequence of events also worked in the Galapagos Islands: The idea being to bring in only those insects that wouldn’t harm other native fauna. And this year, wasps have saved the lives of an endemic bird on a remote island.