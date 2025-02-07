The comfort of age-gap friendships
SummaryIntergenerational friendships can be an antidote to growing social isolation and loneliness, especially among younger people who are more active online than in real life. Here's a peek into a beautiful world of companionship that breaks stereotypes
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
A few months ago, my friend Nilanjana Paul asked me to help her buy some make-up for a flashmob in which we were both performing. I confessed to my scanty knowledge of potions and lotions, but accompanied her to the store where my only contribution was convincing her to buy a red lipstick. “All women should have one. It suits everyone and makes you feel like a million bucks," I said. She baulked at the idea, but finally selected a warm shade. Now, among the things she credits me with is getting her to buy red lipstick, convincing “old fossils to dance," and to think about writing again.
Nilanjana, 61, and I, 44, have been friends for several years now. We met through the choir in which we both sing and have grown closer over time, chatting almost every day. Beyond music, we talk about our pets, families, personalities, interests, travels, challenges. I admire her confidence, her rational approach to everything, and her willingness to try anything. I have often thought “I want to be like Nilu when I am that age". Scratch that: I want to be like Nilu now.