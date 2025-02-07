The comfort of age-gap friendships

“I attract several younger friends, who are intrigued by my life’s journey and that I am ‘living the dream’ here in the mountains. They don’t necessarily see what it took to get here," says Dr Srikanth. It hasn’t made her cynical at all, she says, explaining that one of her closest friends is nearly two decades younger—Parul Kaushik, 44, with whom she shares a love of knitting, and who has opened her up to an appreciation of many new things, including children’s illustrated books and varied cuisines. “(Having younger friends) allows me to be a lot more like my younger self without reminding me of my age. I think what has helped me make friends with different age groups is not being inquisitive or throwing my experience at them but letting friends open up when they want to."