Understanding the emotional quotient of a home

Last year, for a brief moment, I was a participant in the dating world. Now, there’s an activity that brings you—for whatever short or long period of time—into other people’s private worlds. You are either charmed or scared off. One of my dates, a man of many cultural pursuits, lived as though he was prepared for an emergency exit, both existential and real; figuratively speaking, his bags were packed and waiting at the door. His home was devoid of any signs of his interesting personality. There was no hint of any emotional engagement with his home; the furniture had come with the place and he could have abandoned it without a second thought. Part of the reason, a friend recently pointed out, could have been the fact that in India we consider homemaking as being relational to family-making. Single people, particularly men, are not expected to care for how they create their homes—the myth of the bachelor pad is a part of it, and so there is often neither effort nor expectation to create a home for the individual if there’s no family. There’s no feeling in the space and no feeling for the space.