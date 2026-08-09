How a second home provides the space to build an alternate life

On most Friday evenings, Senthil Kumar Hariram, 40, adopts a version of the life that he has consciously built as a response to the one he was living. “I live and work in Bengaluru. The pace is constant, the noise never switches off, and over time, you start functioning more on momentum than intention,” says the founder of FTA Global, a search engineering company.
He realised he needed a space to recalibrate, not necessarily escape. “I didn’t want a vacation spot. I wanted a different way of living for a few days every week, something that changes how I exist,” he says, explaining why he invested in a second home in Vellore, Tamil Nadu, where he spends weekends farming.
Second homes are increasingly being used to reconstruct ways of living that feel lost in urban life. “I try to spend almost every weekend there unless work commitments require me to stay back. It has become a regular part of my routine rather than an occasional getaway. The consistency is what makes the experience meaningful because it gives me dedicated time to disconnect from the pace of city life and reconnect with nature.”
The time there, however, hasn’t made him want to shift fully to that way of life. “I enjoy the balance that both worlds offer. Bengaluru is where I build the business, work with my team, and pursue my professional ambitions, while Vellore gives me the space to slow down and recharge. I don’t see them as competing lifestyles but as complementary ones. Spending time at my second home has certainly made me value a simpler way of living, but it hasn’t made me want to leave entrepreneurship behind. Instead, it has helped me become more intentional about how I approach work and life,” he says.