How a second home provides the space to build an alternate life

The time there, however, hasn’t made him want to shift fully to that way of life. “I enjoy the balance that both worlds offer. Bengaluru is where I build the business, work with my team, and pursue my professional ambitions, while Vellore gives me the space to slow down and recharge. I don’t see them as competing lifestyles but as complementary ones. Spending time at my second home has certainly made me value a simpler way of living, but it hasn’t made me want to leave entrepreneurship behind. Instead, it has helped me become more intentional about how I approach work and life,” he says.