IPL 2024: Virat Kohli finds his best form just in time for RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s turnaround is directly linked to the switch in Virat Kohli’s attitude and his new hard-hitting avatar
Virat Kohli had a strike rate of 142 in the first six games of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. This was about the same as his 140-strike rate last season. But a switch in Kohli’s attitude just in time has taken the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to the playoffs, where they now face the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on 22 May.